Motsi Mabuse critical of Craig Revel Horwood’s harsh scoring

27th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She has defended James Cracknell after his poor performance.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London

New judge Motsi Mabuse has criticised the harsh marking of her fellow panellist Craig Revel Horwood after only their first show together.

The South African dancer said she would kiss her fellow judge just to cheer him up.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Mabuse believes the marks given to Olympic athlete James Cracknell were too brutal after he received the lowest score of the opening night.

Revel Horwood labelled him “lethargic” and gave the gold medallist a paltry two points.

Mabuse, speaking on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, said that contestants should get two points just for putting their shoes on.

Asked about Revel Horwood handing out criticism of Cracknell and then a score of two, she said: “Everybody that tries on the show should at least get a three to start off.

“If you get a two? Just getting on your shoes you get two points.

“He’s an athlete. He just needs to show that side of himself.”

Mabuse said she is getting to grips with the frenetic pace of Strictly and is enjoying her time on the show.

She said: “It just doesn’t stop. It’s this wild moment.

“It’s fun. I promised I will give Craig at one time or other a kiss, just to give him some soft edges.

“Bruno (Tonioli) – I just crack up.”

© Press Association 2019

