Liam Gallagher calls response to new album ‘biblical’ as chart position revealed

27th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The former Oasis star’s new album has become the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2019.

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has scored his second solo number one album in a feat that he has described as “biblical”.

The former Oasis star’s record Why Me? Why Not has entered the charts at the top after seven days on sale, fending off competition from rockers Keane, who were also tipped to take the top spot.

Gallagher’s album has shifted 68,000 in chart sales, including 17,000 copies on vinyl, making it the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2019, the Official Charts Company said.

Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not
Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not (Warner)

He told Official Charts: “Well, well, well, what do we have here brothers and sisters? Another number one record to go along with my other number one record!

“Two in two years – now that’s what I call biblical. I want to thank you lot for buying it and giving me the love and support! I am he, as you are he, you and me, and we are all together.”

Gallagher’s debut solo LP As You Were was a number one hit following its release in October 2017.

Why Me? Why Not marks his 10th number one album overall, including eight Oasis chart-toppers.

Tom Chaplin-fronted group Keane had to settle for second place with their comeback album Cause And Effect, their first release following a seven-year hiatus.

View this post on Instagram

We hope you're all enjoying #CauseandEffect! The album means so much to us as a band; and for me personally it’s the culmination of 6 or 7 years of my life. The songs on this record capture some pretty intense emotions and experiences – heartbreak and grief, resilience and hope, and of course the joy and energy of making music with my best friends again. Each song is a different little part of the same story, and as such it’s certainly the most cohesive album we’ve made. We had a brilliant time making Cause and Effect. It wasn’t always easy, but we – along with producer David Kosten – all felt so passionately about serving the songs and crafting the right atmosphere at every step. The result is a record that we’re deeply proud of and are extremely excited to finally share with you. We hope you love it as much as we do! Let us know what you think! – TRO

A post shared by Keane (@keaneofficial) on

Rapper Post Malone’s album Hollywood’s Bleeding is at number three, Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project is at number four and last week’s number one, Hypersonic Missiles by Sam Fender, is at number five.

British rapper Dave has enjoyed a boost for his album Psychodrama, which has risen 25 places to number 12 following his Mercury Prize win earlier this month.

Over on the singles chart, Sheeran has retained his crown as his latest single Take Me Back with Stormzy remains at number one for a fifth week.

Kerry Katona fined £500 for failing to send child to school