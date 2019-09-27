Snoop Dogg sings Peaky Blinders theme song mash-up

27th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The gangster drama set in the lawless streets of 1920s Birmingham has just finished its fifth season.

The Graham Norton Show – London

Snoop Dogg has released a Peaky Blinders mash-up performance, with him singing the theme song to the hit BBC One show.

BBC One tweeted the video and said: “THIS IS EVERYTHING. @SnoopDogg Shelby singing the #PeakyBlinders theme song.”

Snoop Dogg sings the theme song, Red Right Hand, originally performed by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds.

One fan said: “This is tight.”

Another added: “Sometimes I think ‘if it ain’t broke then don’t try and fix it” but I bloody love this.”

However, it was not a hit with all fans of the show.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Delete this and don’t ever disrespect the show like this again.”

Peaky Blinders, which focuses on the Shelby family’s criminal organisation in the aftermath of the First World War, has been a huge hit with viewers.

It has picked up several awards, including best drama at last year’s TV Baftas.

© Press Association 2019

