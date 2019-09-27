Lost footage of The Beatles found in Welsh bread bin

The film shows the Fab Four in Cardiff.

Lost footage of The Beatles has emerged after being found in a Welsh bread bin.

The film shows the band joking and having fun during an interview in Cardiff in 1965.

The Fab Four are seen gently mocking a journalist as they mess around on camera.

Reels capturing the global stars were found in a bread bin during a house clearance in Wales, and the film is valued by auctioneers at £10,000.

The Beatles are questioned about their beliefs. (Omega Auctions/PA)

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather, of Omega Auctions, said: “This lost footage is a great find.

“All four Beatles are in fine form throughout both of the Cardiff films, laughing and joking, while the interviewer tries to remain serious.

“The sound and image quality is fantastic. I expect these have never been since 1965.”

The four-minute clip shows Ringo Starr telling the earnest interviewer that the band’s next film will be a Western.

Also making life difficult for the journalist, John Lennon jokes that Paul McCartney has five children in Swansea.

They also break into a rendition of There’s No Business Like Show Business, and pull funny faces throughout the interview.

The Beatles make life difficult for the interviewer. (Omega Auctions/PA)

Other recordings have also been unearthed, one from the same bread bin.

Footage from 1967 shows Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and The Beatles being questioned about their adherence to his teachings.

Lennon says in the clip: “Of course it’s not a cult and if we didn’t take it seriously we wouldn’t be here.”

A third sound recording captures Lennon giving an acoustic rendition of his post-Beatles song God, and has also been valued at £10,000.

© Press Association 2019