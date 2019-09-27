Tacita Dean chosen for Government Arts Collection commission

27th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She has won the Robson Orr TenTen Award.

Robson Orr TenTen Award 2019

British artist Tacita Dean will have her work showcased across the world.

The Turner Prize nominee has been given the Robson Orr TenTen Award for 2019.

Commissioned by the Government Art Collection, her print will be displayed in diplomatic buildings across the globe.

Head of HM Diplomatic Service Sir Simon McDonald unveils a new piece of work by British artist Tacita Dean (Matt Alexander/PA)

Every year a British artist is asked to create a piece which can be shown in official buildings around the world.

Dean has devised her work, Foreign Affairs, which features the cloud images for which she is famed.

The new piece was unveiled at the Foreign And Commonwealth Office today.

Arts minister Helen Whately said: “The Government Art Collection does a fantastic job showcasing British art, creativity and culture to the rest of the world.

“This new work by Tacita Dean is a wonderful addition to the collection.”

Dean was made a member of the Royal Academy Of Arts in 2008 after winning the Hugo Boss Prize in 2006, and being shortlisted for the Turner Prize for her work in 1998.

She began a collection based on clouds in 2014.

