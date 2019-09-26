Is singer Cassie married?

26th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Filmmaker Peter Berg shared what appears to be a picture of the pop star’s wedding.

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 – Arrivals – New York

Pop star Cassie appears to have married personal trainer Alex Fine a month after the couple announced their engagement.

Filmmaker Peter Berg posted a picture to Instagram showing him officiating what looks to be their wedding ceremony, with a pregnant Cassie wearing a wedding dress while holding hands with a suited Fine.

While neither Cassie or Fine have confirmed the marriage on their social media accounts, both commented on Berg’s picture.

Cassie wrote “love you Pete” while Fine shared a heart emoji. Fine also responded to congratulatory comments.

It comes a month after Cassie, 33, revealed she and Fine were engaged, announcing the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

The US singer, who previously dated rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, is expecting her first child, a daughter.

In a statement released in June, the couple said of their impending new arrival: “We couldn’t be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives. We are so blessed.”

Cassie found fame with the release of her debut single, Me & U in 2006, and her other hits include Must Be Love and Let’s Get Crazy.

As well as her career in music, Cassie is a model.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family

Could Sierra Leone be Africa’s hidden tourism gem?
Could Sierra Leone be Africa’s hidden tourism gem?

KitchenAid at 100: How a humble stand mixer company became a culinary giant
KitchenAid at 100: How a humble stand mixer company became a culinary giant

How to make Diana Henry’s chilli-roast tomatoes with feta cheese

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Get the look: Archie’s adorable dungarees on the family’s royal tour to Africa

Get the look: Archie’s adorable dungarees on the family’s royal tour to Africa
Burning feeling in the chest after eating? You could be experiencing acid reflux

Burning feeling in the chest after eating? You could be experiencing acid reflux
How to make Diana Henry’s sour cherry, rose and cardamom brioche pudding

How to make Diana Henry’s sour cherry, rose and cardamom brioche pudding
How to make Diana Henry’s sour cherry, rose and cardamom brioche pudding

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family