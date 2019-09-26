Is singer Cassie married?

Filmmaker Peter Berg shared what appears to be a picture of the pop star’s wedding.

Pop star Cassie appears to have married personal trainer Alex Fine a month after the couple announced their engagement.

Filmmaker Peter Berg posted a picture to Instagram showing him officiating what looks to be their wedding ceremony, with a pregnant Cassie wearing a wedding dress while holding hands with a suited Fine.

While neither Cassie or Fine have confirmed the marriage on their social media accounts, both commented on Berg’s picture.

Cassie wrote “love you Pete” while Fine shared a heart emoji. Fine also responded to congratulatory comments.

It comes a month after Cassie, 33, revealed she and Fine were engaged, announcing the news on Instagram.

The US singer, who previously dated rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, is expecting her first child, a daughter.

In a statement released in June, the couple said of their impending new arrival: “We couldn’t be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives. We are so blessed.”

Cassie found fame with the release of her debut single, Me & U in 2006, and her other hits include Must Be Love and Let’s Get Crazy.

As well as her career in music, Cassie is a model.

© Press Association 2019