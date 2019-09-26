Marvel’s Kevin Feige working on new Star Wars film

26th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Feige is one of the most successful film producers in history.

Q&A Meet The Filmmakers event for Thor: The Dark World – London

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is working on a new Star Wars film, it has been announced.

The producer, one of the most successful in Hollywood history after overseeing Marvel’s multi-billion dollar superhero franchises, will work alongside LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy, according to Disney.

The news comes ahead of the December release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which will bring to an end the nine-part Skywalker saga that began with the original Star Wars in 1977.

Kevin Feige
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, right, is developing a new Star Wars film (Ian West/PA)

Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Studios, said: “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

Feige has been the president of Marvel Studios since 2007 and has presided over a drastic upturn in the company’s fortunes.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes films featuring superheroes such as Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther, is a pop culture juggernaut.

Avengers: Endgame, released to much fanfare in April, is the highest-grossing film ever, making 2.8 billion US dollars (£2.3 billion)  at the worldwide box office.

In total, films produced by Feige have grossed a combined 26.8 billion US dollars (£21.6 billion).

© Press Association 2019

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Burning feeling in the chest after eating? You could be experiencing acid reflux
School strikers threaten Royal Shakespeare Company boycott over BP links

Want a body like Meghan? 5 reasons to give reformer Pilates a try

How to make Diana Henry's chilli-roast tomatoes with feta cheese

Get the look: Archie's adorable dungarees on the family's royal tour to Africa

