Beyonce calls daughter Blue Ivy, seven, a ‘cultural icon’ in trademark dispute

Beyonce has claimed her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is a “cultural icon” in a trademark dispute with a small business owner.

The singer’s attempts to trademark her daughter’s name have met opposition from wedding planner Wendy Morales.

Her business shares a name with Blue Ivy and she says she was using it first.

Lawyer’s acting on behalf of Beyonce have now asked the US Patent and Trademark Office to dismiss the “frivolous” opposition.

They argue Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s oldest child with husband Jay-Z, is a “cultural icon” who has been “described as a ‘mini style star’ and has been celebrated for her ‘fashion moments’.

“Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public.”

The court documents add: “The Opposition, which claims that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.”

Beyonce’s legal team also emphasised she is applying to trademark “Blue Ivy Carter”, her daughter’s full name, adding it identifies the child’s “celebrity” rather than Ms Morales’ “regional event planning business.”

Their legal documents say Ms Morales runs a “small business” with just a “handful of employees”, a small online presence and poorly subscribed social media accounts.

According to the Boston-based Blue Ivy events planning website, it has sites in New England, Florida and California.

The trademark application was filed in January 2016, records show, with Ms Morales filing her opposition in May 2017.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are also parents to two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

