Kylie Jenner cancels Paris Fashion Week appearance after falling ill

25th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The star is thought to be in hospital.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has cancelled a Paris Fashion Week appearance after falling ill, with US reports saying she is in hospital.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 22, posted a message on Twitter saying she would not make the launch of her cosmetics collaboration with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing as she was “really sick and unable to travel”.

Gossip site TMZ reported that the reality star was admitted to a hospital in the Los Angeles area with flu-like symptoms.

Jenner told her 28.4 million followers on Twitter: “Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier.

“Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel.

“I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.

“Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream.

“Of course this collection isn’t just for the runway… I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event.

“I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, and our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys.

“Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to [be] an epic event and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”

Representatives for Jenner have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019

