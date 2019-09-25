Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate joint birthday on golf course

25th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The couple were both born on September 25.

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit children’s hospital

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas celebrated their joint birthday with a game of golf.

The pair – who are both fans of the sport – were born on September 25.

This year Zeta Jones turned 50 while Douglas is 75.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram of the couple in a golf buggy, writing: “Golfing with my (heart) on the big birthday!”

The star also posted a picture of the couple on their wedding day in 2000,

Zeta Jones uploaded a video of their birthday day out to her Instagram story. It showed the actress taking a shot on the course, with the words “Killing it” emblazoned across it.

Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta Jones (Catherine Zeta Jones Instagram)

Zeta Jones and Douglas married in New York in November 2000 after meeting at the Deauville Film Festival in France in August 1998.

They have two children – Dylan, 19, and 16-year-old Carys.

© Press Association 2019

