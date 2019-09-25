Dame Helen Mirren makes royal entrance at Catherine The Great screening

25th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The series arrives in October.

Dame Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren turned heads as she arrived in a traditional litter for a screening of her new show Catherine The Great.

The actress, 74, plays the 18th century Russian monarch in the Sky Atlantic period drama.

Dame Helen looked as regal as ever as four people carried her in a gold sedan chair along the red carpet at the Curzon Theatre in London.

Dame Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The actress later stepped outside for pictures, revealing an elegant black outfit, accessorised with an elaborate necklace.

She was joined by Jason Clarke, who plays the empress’s long-time lover and trusted military leader General Grigory Potemkin in the historical drama series.

Jason Clarke
Jason Clarke (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Catherine The Great charts the latter part of the empress’s reign, following court intrigue, scandal and the relationship with Potemkin.

It debuts in October.

© Press Association 2019

