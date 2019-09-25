Mac Miller death: Second man arrested on drugs charges

An Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drugs charges connected to the investigation into the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Havasu City police said that Ryan Reavis, 36, has been charged with possession of marijuana and prescription drugs.

He was also charged with two weapons offences. Reavis is being held on 50,000 dollar bail and has not entered a plea.

Ryan Reavis faces drugs charges (Havasu City Police Department/AP)

Police gave no details on the connection but said the arrest was the result of the investigation into the overdose death of Miller, who died a year ago in his Los Angeles home.

Earlier this month, 28-year-old Cameron Pettit was charged with selling Miller drugs before his death.

