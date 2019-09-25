Rare Harry Potter book sells for huge amount at auction

25th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The book was sold by a private collector.

JK Rowling

A rare hardback Harry Potter book has fetched £27,500 at auction.

The first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – JK Rowling’s debut novel and the first in the popular children’s series about the boy wizard – was expected to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000.

Harry Potter book
The book sold for well over what it was expected to fetch (Chiswick Auctions)

The book, sold by Chiswick Auctions, features the words “1 wand” twice in an equipment list on page 53.

It had its original pictorial boards restored and re-laminated to a high standard and was in a good condition for a first edition.

The book was sold by a UK private collector who bought it many years ago, just as the Harry Potter phenomenon was beginning.

Harry Potter book
The first features ‘1 wand’ twice in a list on page 53 (Chiswick Auctions)

Potter books have previously fetched large sums when they have gone under the hammer.

In July another first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, also featuring the double mention of “1 wand”, made £28,500.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cardigans on the catwalk: 7 slouchy knits inspired by the high-end trend

Could Sierra Leone be Africa’s hidden tourism gem?
Could Sierra Leone be Africa’s hidden tourism gem?

Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week
Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

This is how Lena Waithe’s Met Gala outfit was a tribute to black drag queens

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Are package holidays on their way out?

Are package holidays on their way out?
Jesse Pinkman is on the run in latest Breaking Bad movie trailer

Jesse Pinkman is on the run in latest Breaking Bad movie trailer
Dressed-down Duchess: Meghan looks uncharacteristically casual on day two of South Africa tour

Dressed-down Duchess: Meghan looks uncharacteristically casual on day two of South Africa tour
Dressed-down Duchess: Meghan looks uncharacteristically casual on day two of South Africa tour

Cardigans on the catwalk: 7 slouchy knits inspired by the high-end trend