Newsreader is latest contestant to sign up for Dancing On Ice

Lucrezia Millarini is swapping the newsroom for the rink in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The newsreader joins retired footballer Kevin Kilbane, TV presenter Michael Barrymore and Love Island’s Maura Higgins in the ITV series.

She said: “I’m super excited to be joining the line up for DOI!

“I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training.”

“While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier… with a few bruises along the way!” added the ITN journalist.

A total of 12 celebrities are taking part in the competition, which returns in the new year.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that John Barrowman, who competed on the ice-skating show in 2006, will replace Jason Gardiner on the judging panel.

He will join judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

The series will be presented by regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

