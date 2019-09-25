Newsreader is latest contestant to sign up for Dancing On Ice

25th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The show returns in 2020.

Holly Willoughby (left to right), Phillip Schofield, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Lucrezia Millarini is swapping the newsroom for the rink in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The newsreader joins retired footballer Kevin Kilbane, TV presenter Michael Barrymore and Love Island’s Maura Higgins in the ITV series.

She said: “I’m super excited to be joining the line up for DOI!

“I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training.”

“While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier… with a few bruises along the way!” added the ITN journalist.

A total of 12 celebrities are taking part in the competition, which returns in the new year.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that John Barrowman, who competed on the ice-skating show in 2006, will replace Jason Gardiner on the judging panel.

He will join judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

The series will be presented by regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dressed-down Duchess: Meghan looks uncharacteristically casual on day two of South Africa tour

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Could Sierra Leone be Africa’s hidden tourism gem?
Could Sierra Leone be Africa’s hidden tourism gem?

Cardigans on the catwalk: 7 slouchy knits inspired by the high-end trend

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Are package holidays on their way out?

Are package holidays on their way out?
Demi Moore says she was raped as a 15-year-old

Demi Moore says she was raped as a 15-year-old
This is how Lena Waithe’s Met Gala outfit was a tribute to black drag queens

This is how Lena Waithe’s Met Gala outfit was a tribute to black drag queens
7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert

7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert
7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert

Dressed-down Duchess: Meghan looks uncharacteristically casual on day two of South Africa tour