Mark Gatiss among the nominees for UK Theatre Awards

Mark Gatiss among the nominees for UK Theatre Awards25th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
Talent from across the country has been shortlisted.
Mark Gatiss is among the stars nominated for the UK Theatre Awards.
The actor and writer has been shortlisted for his work in The Madness Of King George III.
Theatrical talent across the UK has been highlighted ahead of the annual awards.
Sherlock and League Of Gentlemen star Gatiss has been nominated in the best performance category for his portrayal of George III in Alan Bennett’s drama at the Nottingham Playhouse.
Productions in Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham are in contention for the 2019 awards.
Life Of Pi has been nominated in numerous categories this year, and revisited classics like Death Of A Salesman have made the list.
The Young Vic in London has been shortlisted as one of the most welcoming theatres in the country.
Julian Bird, chief executive of UK Theatre, said: “The UK’s performing arts scene has never been more multi-faceted, and this year’s nominations reflect an unprecedented variety of creative voices, bringing to life a broad spectrum of stories on stages around the country.
“It is fantastic to see so much new and rising talent among the nominees, and we look forward to bringing the industry together in celebration at the UK Theatre Awards.”
Sheffield Theatres’ production Life Of Pi, adapted from the novel by Yann Martel, is nominated among the contenders for best new play.
The National Theatre Of Scotland is nominated for its excellence in touring, and a production of Equus is among those highlighted for best play revival.
Here is the full list of nominations from across the UK:
Best New Play
Life Of Pi adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti from the novel by Yann Martel – a Sheffield Theatres production
The Watsons by Laura Wade – a Chichester Festival Theatre production
Ulster American by David Ireland – a Traverse Theatre Company production at Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Best Musical Production
The Color Purple directed by Tinuke Craig – a Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome co-production
Standing At The Sky’s Edge directed by Robert Hastie – a Sheffield Theatres production
West Side Story directed by Sarah Frankcom – a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production
Best Play Revival
Death Of A Salesman directed by Sarah Frankcom – a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production
Equus directed by Ned Bennett – an English Touring Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East production
Penty directed by Kate Hewitt – a Chichester Festival Theatre production
Best Show For Children and Young People
Billionaire Boy The Musical directed by Luke Sheppard – a Nuffield Southampton Theatres production in association with Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
Noughts And Crosses directed by Esther Richardson – a Pilot Theatre and Derby Theatre production
Tale Trail To The Wind And The Willows directed by Theresa Heskins – a New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme production
Best Director
Atri Banerjee for Hobson’s Choice – a Royal Exchange Theatre production
Katie Posner for My Mother Said I Never Should – a Theatre by the Lake production
Max Webster for Life Of Pi – a Sheffield Theatres production
Best Design
Carolyn Downing, Andrzej Goulding, Tim Hatley and Tim Lutkin for Life Of Pi– a Sheffield Theatres production
Ti Green for Touching The Void – a Royal & Derngate Northampton, Bristol Old Vic, Royal Lyceum Edinburgh and Fuel co-production
Rosanna Vize for The Audience – a Nuffield Southampton Theatres production
Best Performance in a Play
Faye Castelow for The Audience – a Nuffield Southampton Theatres production
Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi – a Sheffield Theatres production
Kudzai Sitima for Princess And The Hustler – an Eclipse Theatre Company, Bristol Old Vic and Hull Truck Theatre production
Mark Gatiss for The Madness Of King George III – a Nottingham Playhouse production
Best Performance in a Musical
Audrey Brisson for Amelie The Musical – a Watermill Theatre, Hartshorn–Hook Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Broadway Asia production
Jenna Russell for The Bridges Of Madison County – Chocolate Factory production
Rebecca Trehearn for Sweet Charity – a Nottingham Playhouse production
Best Supporting Performance
Esh Alladi for Hobson’ Choice – a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production
Jocasta Almgill for West Side Story – a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production
Emmanuel Kojo for Oklahoma – a Chichester Festival Theatre production
Achievement in Dance
Scottee – for Fat Blokes, an uplifting collaboration with choreographer Lea Anderson and a gutsy cast
Scottish Ballet – for the world premiere of Helen Pickett’s outstanding dance-theatre adaptation of The Crucible
Yorke Dance Project – for their unique Cohan Collective initiative and distinctive programming
Achievement in Opera
Buxton International Festival at Buxton Opera House – for the world premiere of Georgiana
Opera North – for Tosca
Welsh National Opera – for War And Peace
Digital Innovation
Hull Truck Theatre
Northern Ballet
Scottish Ballet
Workforce Award
Hull Truck Theatre
Mayflower Theatre
Northern Stage
Excellence in Touring
National Theatre of Scotland
Northern Ballet
Pilot Theatre
Excellence in Inclusivity
Bush Theatre
Mercury Theatre
Royal & Derngate, Northampton
Excellence in Arts Education
Derby Theatre
Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent
UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre
New Vic Theatre – Newcastle-under-Lyme
Storyhouse – Chester
Young Vic – London
© Press Association 2019