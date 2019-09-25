Kevin Kilbane to trade football boots for skates in Dancing On Ice

He joins Michael Barrymore and Maura Higgins on the ITV show’s line-up.

Retired footballer Kevin Kilbane will take to the ice rink early next year on Dancing On Ice.

Kilbane, who played for the Republic of Ireland national team, joins TV presenter Michael Barrymore and Love Island’s Maura Higgins in the series.

Announcing his part in the ITV ice skating show, he told Talksport Radio: “I am going on as a total novice.

“I’m starting from scratch here.

“This is going to be a massive challenge for me.

He's kicking off the boots for the skates ⛸ …Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) will be joining us on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gyBFPWJUqT — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 25, 2019

“I’ve been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let’s just see how this one goes.”

Kilbane, 42, won 110 caps for the Republic, and has also played for English clubs Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Sunderland.

He retired from professional football in 2012 and, now a pundit, he has presented for RTE Sport, Match Of The Day, BBC Radio 5 Live and Newstalk radio in Ireland.

A further nine celebrities will be confirmed for the Dancing On Ice line-up in the coming days.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that John Barrowman, who competed on the ice-skating show in 2006, will replace Jason Gardiner on the judging panel.

He will join judges Jayne Torvill, Christoper Dean and Ashley Banjo.

The series will be presented by regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

© Press Association 2019