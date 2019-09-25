Love Island star Chris Hughes fears he may be infertile

25th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

His elder brother has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

2019 Cheltenham Festival – Gold Cup Day – Cheltenham Racecourse

Love Island star Chris Hughes fears that he may be infertile.

He has suffered from from the testicular vein condition varicoceles in the past and is worried that he will be unable to have children.

The reality star, who is dating Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, has said male fertility is a subject not often discussed.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Hughes revealed that he had his sperm frozen after discovering a low count.

He is investigating the issue for a new BBC documentary following his elder brother Ben’s testicular cancer diagnosis.

Hughes said: “I learnt things about male fertility that really surprised me.

“Fertility is often a subject that guys don’t consider until it might be too late, so I’m hoping this documentary will raise awareness and help men who might be struggling with these issues.”

Hughes featured in the 2017 series of Love Island which was won by his friend Kem Cetinay.

© Press Association 2019

