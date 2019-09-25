Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum to reunite

Laura Dern has announced the actors will return for a new film.

The original stars of Jurassic Park will reunite for a new film.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will star in the next instalment of the dinosaur film franchise.

The actors led the cast in the 1993 hit directed by Steven Spielberg, and Goldblum also returned for the 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Laura Dern has announced the news (Ian West/PA)

Dern has confirmed the project is going ahead, posting on Instagram that she is excited to return to action.

She wrote: “Loved joining my buddy, Colin (Trevorrow, director), to announce the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park back into the Jurassic World.”

The actress tagged her past and future co-stars Neill and Goldblum.

Dern’s fellow cast member in Wild, Reese Witherspoon, has shared her excitement at the prospect of the original line-up returning for a new Jurassic Park.

She wrote on Twitter: “I love every #JurassicWorld movie but now THIS?!? @LauraDern, #SamNeill, @JeffGoldblum are back! Can I buy tix now ?”

Sources in the US have reported that Neill, Dern and Goldblum will appear alongside recent leading cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Dern has retweeted articles reporting the story that she will return too the franchise.

The original Jurassic Park was adapted from the novel by Michael Crichton.

It became one of the highest grossing films of all time and won three Oscars following its release.

