Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports

24th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Domingo had sung in rehearsals, and the Met had said as late as Monday that he was scheduled to perform on Wednesday.

Sexual Misconduct Placido Domingo

Placido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Metropolitan Opera following accusations of sexual harassment.

The 78-year-old classical music star had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season debut of Verdi’s “Macbeth” on Wednesday night, which would have been his first performance in the United States since the reports.

The company says in a statement “The Met and Mr Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.”

