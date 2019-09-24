Jesse Pinkman is on the run in latest Break Bad movie trailer

24th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

El Camino will arrive on Netflix in October.

Triple 9 screening – London

Jesse Pinkman is on the run in the first full trailer for the upcoming Breaking Bad movie El Camino.

Aaron Paul is reprising his role of Jesse for the film, which kicks off moments after the end of the acclaimed crime drama series.

The two-minute trailer reveals a scarred and beaten Jesse being hunted by an unseen foe.

It has not been confirmed whether Bryan Cranston’s Walter White is returning, however Jonathan Banks has revealed he will be making a comeback as Mike Ehrmantraut.

Fans of Breaking Bad will also recognise Charles Baker and Matt Jones, returning as Skinny Pete and Badger respectively.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is being billed as a Netflix event and is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, who created the series.

Breaking Bad starred Cranston as a chemistry teacher who turns to a life of crime when he needs to fund cancer treatment, with Paul playing his former student-turned-sidekick.

It first aired in 2008 and by the time its final episode arrived in 2013, it was widely considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

Breaking Bad also starred Anna Gunn and RJ Mitt.

El Camino will be streaming on Netflix from October 11.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jay Rayner: ‘The best foods operate as a time machine’

Today is officially the first day of autumn: 9 reasons it’s secretly the best season by far
Today is officially the first day of autumn: 9 reasons it’s secretly the best season by far

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

How Meghan’s first outfit on her Africa tour pays tribute to the continent and her values

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From J.Lo’s star turn to Gucci’s catwalk controversy, everything that happened at Milan Fashion Week

From J.Lo’s star turn to Gucci’s catwalk controversy, everything that happened at Milan Fashion Week
As Harry and Meghan set off on their Africa royal tour – 8 traditional dishes they should try

As Harry and Meghan set off on their Africa royal tour – 8 traditional dishes they should try
2 minutes with botanist James Wong – who loves flavoured vodka and can’t bear champagne cocktails

2 minutes with botanist James Wong – who loves flavoured vodka and can’t bear champagne cocktails
Fleabag scores shock best comedy win over Veep at the Emmys

Fleabag scores shock best comedy win over Veep at the Emmys
Fleabag scores shock best comedy win over Veep at the Emmys

Jay Rayner: ‘The best foods operate as a time machine’