Jenna Dewan expecting child with new partner after split from Channing Tatum

The actress and her partner are thought to have been dating since last October.

Jenna Dewan is expecting her first child with her partner Steve Kazee, a year and a half after splitting from Channing Tatum.

It will be the second child for Step Up actress, 38, who has six-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum, and the first for actor Kazee, 43.

The couple told People magazine: “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Dewan and Kazee, who won a Tony Award in 2012 for his performance in the musical Once, were first romantically linked in October last year.

Dewan and Tatum – who met on the set of 2006 film Step Up – announced their split in April last year after nine years of marriage.

In a statement simultaneously posted on their social media profiles at the time, they said “absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now”.

Signed “Chan&Jenna”, they said there were “no secrets or salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible”.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split in April last year (Ian West/PA)

Around six months after the split, Magic Mike star Tatum, 39, is believed to have started dating Jessie J.

He first appeared to address their romance last November on social media when he shared a picture from the Do It Like A Dude singer’s Royal Albert Hall performance, where he was in the audience.

Since then, they have been open about their relationship on social media, and they have been pictured together several times.

