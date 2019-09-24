Apprentice hopefuls sent on safari task as new season kicks off

The 16 candidates will jet off to Cape Town, South Africa.

Lord Sugar will whisk 16 aspiring entrepreneurs to South Africa for the first challenge when The Apprentice returns for a new series.

The bumper first episode of the 15th instalment will see the business hopefuls transported to Cape Town where they will be tasked with creating and running bespoke safari and vineyard tours.

The episode will be five minutes longer than usual, with the BBC pushing back the News At Ten to make way for the 64-minute series premiere.

Lord Sugar with Baroness Brady and Claude Littner (BBC/PA)

It will see candidates, including a para athlete, a beauty brand owner, an artisan baker, a librarian and a luxury womenswear consultant, compete for a £250,000 investment in their business.

Also in the running are a sports management agency owner, a recruitment consultant, a network marketing consultant, a digital marketing project manager, a finance manager, an events manager, a chartered engineer, an account manager and the owner of an ice cream company, as well as a risk management consultant and the owner of a pillow company.

Future challenges will see the hopefuls run a corporate away day on a steam train, design a theme park ride using the latest technology, travel to Finland to create an advertising campaign, and hit the streets of Oxford and Cambridge to find and buy nine items.

The hopefuls (BBC)

The hopeful entrepreneurs will also create a new electric bicycle to pitch to the market, and venture into the world of music management by marketing an unsigned artist.

Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner will return as Lord Sugar’s advisers, who will monitor the candidates on their challenges.

Meanwhile spin-off show The Apprentice: You’re Fired will see previous host Rhod Gilbert replaced by Tom Allen.

The Apprentice will begin on October 2 at 9pm on BBC One, followed by You’re Fired on BBC Two.

