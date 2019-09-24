TV Academy apologises for Emmy gaffe over late conductor Andre Previn

During the memoriam segment, a photograph of living conductor Leonard Slatkin was shown instead of an image of Previn.

The TV Academy has apologised for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy’s memoriam segment.

The segment used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy, Fox and Emmy producers said in a statement that it was an “error”.

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

Previn died at 89 in February.

He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music.

Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s My Fair Lady.

Tune in to @JimmyKimmelLive at 11:35 Eastern tonight for proof that I am still indeed alive despite last night's "In Memoriam" segment on @TheEmmys. I'll talk to @jimmykimmel right after the monologue! pic.twitter.com/PnxScC13lV — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 24, 2019

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he “deserved better”.

More light-heartedly, Slatkin announced his forthcoming TV appearance with Jimmy Kimmel which would prove he was still alive.

The academy said all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

