TV Academy apologises for Emmy gaffe over late conductor Andre Previn

24th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

During the memoriam segment, a photograph of living conductor Leonard Slatkin was shown instead of an image of Previn.

Andre Previn

The TV Academy has apologised for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy’s memoriam segment.

The segment used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy, Fox and Emmy producers said in a statement that it was an “error”.

Previn died at 89 in February.

He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music.

Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s My Fair Lady.

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he “deserved better”.

More light-heartedly, Slatkin announced his forthcoming TV appearance with Jimmy Kimmel which would prove he was still alive.

The academy said all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

© Press Association 2019

