Poldark’s Heida Reed once told her hips were ‘too big’ for modelling

24th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actress said she has a ‘complicated relationship with food’ but that she is working on embracing herself as she is.

Heida Reed

Poldark star Heida Reed has opened up about fighting her body insecurities that stemmed from being told she was “considered too big” for the modelling industry.

The actress posted a picture of herself on Instagram in a T-shirt and underwear while telling her followers that she feels empowered by a recent body positive post by singer Demi Lovato, and the display of a range of models at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show.

Reed, 31, wrote that, following Lovato’s “gorgeous picture the other day I felt inspired”.

She said: “Before I was an actress I was a model. I’ve been judged on my appearance since I was 15. That’s more than half of my life!

When I saw @ddlovato post that gorgeous picture the other day I felt inspired. Before I was an actress I was a model. I’ve been judged on my appearance since I was 15. That’s more than half of my life! I never made it onto the catwalk because back then, even though I was much smaller, my hips were considered too big for the industry and that’s stayed with me ever since. But I see that changing now, like in @badgalriri @savagexfenty lingerie show, and it was so empowering to watch! 💪🏼💪🏾💪🏿 I am grateful for my body and the way I look but I also struggle with my appearance ALL THE TIME! My thighs jiggle a bunch and I have so much more cellulite than in this photo! I struggle being consistent with exercise, I have a complicated relationship with food, and I’m working on all of that, but more importantly I want to work on embracing myself as I am right now. I want to be a part of keeping this dialogue open and share my journey with you and maybe some of you will share yours with me. 💗

“I never made it onto the catwalk because back then, even though I was much smaller, my hips were considered too big for the industry and that’s stayed with me ever since.

“But I see that changing now, like in @badgalriri @savagexfenty lingerie show, and it was so empowering to watch!”

Reed said that she is “grateful” for her body and for the way she looks, but that she does “struggle with my appearance ALL THE TIME!”.

The Icelandic star said: “My thighs jiggle a bunch and I have so much more cellulite than in this photo!

“I struggle being consistent with exercise, I have a complicated relationship with food, and I’m working on all of that, but more importantly I want to work on embracing myself as I am right now.

“I want to be a part of keeping this dialogue open and share my journey with you and maybe some of you will share yours with me.”

Earlier this month, Lovato posted an unedited picture of herself wearing a bikini, alongside which she said she was “unashamed, unafraid and proud” of her body.

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

Lovato said sharing the image, captioned “it’s CELLULIT!!!!”, was “my biggest fear” and that she is “sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body”.

Reed played Elizabeth Warleggan in the BBC’s Poldark opposite Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson and Jack Farthing for four series from 2015 until 2018.

The fourth series ended with the shock death of Elizabeth, Poldark’s former love.

Elizabeth took a potion, to induce the premature birth of her baby, which proved fatal.

As Harry and Meghan set off on their Africa royal tour – 8 traditional dishes they should try
Low-cost loans: What are community lenders and could you be eligible?
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Demi Moore says she was raped as a 15-year-old

Today is officially the first day of autumn: 9 reasons it's secretly the best season by far

From J.Lo's star turn to Gucci's catwalk controversy, everything that happened at Milan Fashion Week

These are the tools you need to make light work of autumn jobs

