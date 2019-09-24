James Bond star Ben Whishaw responds to calls for a female 007

James Bond star Ben Whishaw has backed calls for a female 007 and said the results could be “amazing”.

Pierce Brosnan, who played the secret agent in four films before handing over to Daniel Craig, floated the idea of a woman taking the role next.

The 66-year-old said: “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there!”

Emmy-winner Ben Whishaw has backed calls for a female James Bond (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

And Whishaw, who will reprise his role of MI6 gadget master Q in the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die, has lent his support to the idea.

He told the PA news agency: “Why not? Reinvention of these long-running things is good – it’s essential in fact. So I think it could be amazing.”

Actresses named as possible future Bonds include Oscar-winner Charlize Theron and Emmy-winners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer, though all three remain long odds with the bookmakers.

Actors Richard Madden, Tom Hiddlestone and Idris Elba remain among the favourites.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is among the names mentioned as a future James Bond (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Whishaw, who played Q in 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre, is in the middle of filming No Time To Die with co-stars including Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris.

He remained tight-lipped on the highly anticipated film, due to be released in April next year, but said things are “good”.

Whishaw, 38, was celebrating on Sunday after winning an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Norman Scott in the miniseries A Very English Scandal.

The acclaimed series, also starring Hugh Grant, tells the story of a political scandal that rocked 1970s Britain.

Speaking after picking up his award on a night when British talent dominated the biggest night in US television, with Waller-Bridge and Comer among the winners, Whishaw said he was “moved and thrilled”.

“I think particularly to see so many women recognised for their writing and performances in stories that are very female-centred is just a really amazing sort of moment in time.”

