James Bond star Ben Whishaw responds to calls for a female 007

24th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Whishaw has played MI6 gadget master Q since 2012’s Skyfall.

2019 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show

James Bond star Ben Whishaw has backed calls for a female 007 and said the results could be “amazing”.

Pierce Brosnan, who played the secret agent in four films before handing over to Daniel Craig, floated the idea of a woman taking the role next.

The 66-year-old said: “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there!”

2019 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Emmy-winner Ben Whishaw has backed calls for a female James Bond (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

And Whishaw, who will reprise his role of MI6 gadget master Q in the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die, has lent his support to the idea.

He told the PA news agency: “Why not? Reinvention of these long-running things is good – it’s essential in fact. So I think it could be amazing.”

Actresses named as possible future Bonds include Oscar-winner Charlize Theron and Emmy-winners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer, though all three remain long odds with the bookmakers.

Actors Richard Madden, Tom Hiddlestone and Idris Elba remain among the favourites.

2019 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is among the names mentioned as a future James Bond (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Whishaw, who played Q in 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre, is in the middle of filming No Time To Die with co-stars including Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris.

He remained tight-lipped on the highly anticipated film, due to be released in April next year, but said things are “good”.

Whishaw, 38, was celebrating on Sunday after winning an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Norman Scott in the miniseries A Very English Scandal.

The acclaimed series, also starring Hugh Grant, tells the story of a political scandal that rocked 1970s Britain.

Speaking after picking up his award on a night when British talent dominated the biggest night in US television, with Waller-Bridge and Comer among the winners, Whishaw said he was “moved and thrilled”.

“I think particularly to see so many women recognised for their writing and performances in stories that are very female-centred is just a  really amazing sort of moment in time.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Game Of Thrones defies middling final season to go out on top at the Emmys

These are the tools you need to make light work of autumn jobs
These are the tools you need to make light work of autumn jobs

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

From J.Lo’s star turn to Gucci’s catwalk controversy, everything that happened at Milan Fashion Week

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge make it a night to remember at the Emmys

Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge make it a night to remember at the Emmys
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
We?ve found the DREAM job for any travel lover, and it comes with a six-figure salary!

We?ve found the DREAM job for any travel lover, and it comes with a six-figure salary!
How Meghan’s first outfit on her Africa tour pays tribute to the continent and her values

How Meghan’s first outfit on her Africa tour pays tribute to the continent and her values
How Meghan’s first outfit on her Africa tour pays tribute to the continent and her values

Game Of Thrones defies middling final season to go out on top at the Emmys