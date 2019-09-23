Ambridge welcomes new resident after The Archers’ surrogacy storyline

Adam Macy and Ian Craig have had a baby via surrogate.

Ambridge has welcomed its newest resident as The Archers’ Adam Macy and Ian Craig have become parents to a baby son.

The couple’s baby, who was born via surrogacy with their friend Lexi, arrived unexpectedly on Monday evening, after Ian was called away from his judging duties at the Flower and Produce show.

Married couple Ian (Stephen Kennedy), the head chef at Grey Gables, and farmer Adam Macy (Andrew Wincott), are still to reveal the baby’s name.

Adam Macy (Gary Moyes)

Fans will have to tune in to the radio soap this week to learn more.

Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, said: “We are thrilled to add another member to our radio family.

“Much like grandmother Jennifer, we’ve been nervously awaiting the big day and it is finally here. Congratulations Ian, Adam and Lexi.”

The Archers continues on BBC Radio 4 at 7pm.

© Press Association 2019