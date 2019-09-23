Oprah’s Book Club to be among first shows on Apple TV+

The new show will see Oprah Winfrey interview authors and will be combined with content in the Apple Books app.

Oprah Winfrey’s first show for the new Apple TV+ subscription service will be available on the day the platform launches, Apple has confirmed.

Oprah’s Book Club will see the talk show host and philanthropist interview authors about their books, with a new episode appearing every two months.

Apple confirmed the first episode will be released on the day Apple TV+ goes live – November 1.

The episode will feature American author Ta-Nehisi Coates and his new book The Water Dancer.

“Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said.

“It’s our honour to provide a new platform for Oprah’s Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading.”

Apple’s new video streaming platform is seen as a new rival to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and will host a number of exclusive shows featuring stars including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jason Momoa.

Alongside the new TV show, selections that feature in the programme will also appear in the Apple Books app on the show’s own dedicated page.

“I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age,” Winfrey said.

“Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother’s porch in Mississippi.

“I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you … I don’t know what’s better than that.”

