Motown mogul Berry Gordy announces retirement at 89

23rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

He built built Motown Records into a hit-making music, film and television empire.

Berry Gordy Retirement

The Motown mogul who launched the careers of numerous stars including Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Michael Jackson has announced his retirement.

Berry Gordy said he had “come full circle” at a 60th anniversary event for Motown Records, according to The Detroit Free Press.

The 89-year-old Detroit native built Motown Records into a hit-making music, film and television empire that shattered racial barriers and introduced the world at large to the sounds of R&B, soul and funk.

Stevie Wonder
Berry Gordy launched the careers of numerous stars including Stevie Wonder (PA)

Gordy sold the record label in 1988, but remained active, developing a musical and staying involved with the Motown Museum’s expansion campaign.

Speaking about retirement, Gordy said he had “dreamed about it, talked about it, threatened it” for years.

Director Lee Daniels also presented Gordy with the Motown Legacy honour.

