‘French Spiderman’ hopes to climb the charts with debut dance record

Skyscraper climber Alain Robert – known as the French Spiderman – will hope to scale new heights in his career when he makes his musical debut.

The daredevil stuntman, whose feats have included climbing Dubai’s 2,717ft-tall (828m) Burj Khalifa and the Sydney Opera House, has released his first single, a dance track called I Climb The World.

Robert, 57, joined forces with British guitarist and singer John Parr – known for his 1985 hit St Elmo’s Fire – for the single.

Alain Robert (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Lyrics in the song include “I am the Spider-Man, you can’t catch me”, referring to his penchant for scaling skyscrapers without permission and with little or no safety gear.

Robert said: “It all started as a bit of fun, but like with anything I do, I want it to be a huge success so I’m hoping this track will be heard on radios and dance floors all over the world.”

Robert has made headlines over the years for his free solo climbing of major landmarks across the world, which have often seen him land in trouble with authorities.

He has been arrested more than 120 times, including in the UK in October last year.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for two years after climbing the Heron Tower in the City of London, ordered to pay £5,500 compensation to the City of London Police.

He was also banned from climbing the outside of any building in the UK.

Over the years, Robert has scaled more than 160 skyscrapers unaided, including New York’s Empire State Building, The Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

© Press Association 2019