Steve Martin reveals he is a fan of surprising UK show

23rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

He is set to tour the UK with Martin Short.

Steve Martin Vantiy Fair Party 2004

Steve Martin has revealed he watches Vera, and is stunned by British acting talent.

The veteran US comedian, who received an honorary Oscar in 2013 for his work, has spoken about his admiration for acting ability across the Atlantic.

Vera filming in Whitley Bay
Steve Martin is a fan of Vera (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Martin is bringing a tour of The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment to the UK and Ireland, with Martin Short.

The star of stage and screen revealed he watches UK dramas and is in awe of the talent now displayed on TV.

He particularly notes the North East crime drama starring Brenda Blethyn.

He told the PA news agency: “A lot of high quality stories have moved to television. It used to be anathema to a movie actor and now it’s not. Now it’s the place to be.

“I have to say, whenever I watch English television dramas, including Vera, the acting is so superb.

“From the assistant answering the phone, they’re incredible playing that part, to the extra in the background.

“I can’t believe it, that quality acting is so common now, especially in British television.”

Martin and Short will tour the UK and Ireland in 2020. Tickets go on sale on September 27.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Seasonal scents: 9 fragrances that will get you in the mood for autumn

Vatican City and Korea? My Dad Wrote A Porno podcast’s unlikely fan locations
Vatican City and Korea? My Dad Wrote A Porno podcast’s unlikely fan locations

Emmy nominee Michael Douglas, 74, says he has no intention of retiring
Emmy nominee Michael Douglas, 74, says he has no intention of retiring

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: Temperley’s new collection is your dream holiday wardrobe

Video: Temperley’s new collection is your dream holiday wardrobe
Mo Gilligan hails Naomi Campbell’s charity drive

Mo Gilligan hails Naomi Campbell’s charity drive
Nicole Scherzinger targeted by Instagram hacker

Nicole Scherzinger targeted by Instagram hacker
10 interesting ways to eat more cheese – it might just help protect your blood vessels

10 interesting ways to eat more cheese – it might just help protect your blood vessels
10 interesting ways to eat more cheese – it might just help protect your blood vessels

Seasonal scents: 9 fragrances that will get you in the mood for autumn