Can you bel-Eve it: Jodie Comer picks up stunning win at the Emmys

23rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She won ahead of her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh.

2019 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show

Emmy-winner Jodie Comer admitted she left her parents at home because she never expected her name to be called.

The Liverpool-born star of Killing Eve, 26, was visibly stunned when Gwyneth Paltrow read her name out in the category of outstanding lead actress in a drama.

She won ahead of stellar competition in the form of co-star Sandra Oh, Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and House Of Cards’ Robin Wright.

Comer, who plays psychopathic assassin Villanelle in the spy thriller, embraced Oh on her way to the stage and thanked her during a memorable acceptance speech.

“I was not expecting to get up on this stage at all. Safe to say, Sandra, that this Killing Eve journey has been an absolute whirlwind”, she said.

And Comer admitted her parents were home in Merseyside “because I didn’t think this was going to be my time”.

The win came after fans complained she had been snubbed in the same category last year.

BBC drama Killing Eve features Oh as an MI5 agent on the tale of Comer’s Russian assassin.

Irish actress Fiona Shaw also stars as the head of MI6’s Russia Section. Shaw was nominated for her supporting role on Sunday but lost out to Ozark’s Julia Garner.

Killing Eve was up for the biggest prize on the night, outstanding drama series, but lost to Game Of Thrones.

The 71st Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles.

