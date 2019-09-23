Maisel star Alex Borstein dedicates Emmy to Holocaust survivor grandmother

23rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She won the gong for supporting actress in a comedy series.

2019 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Alex Borstein dedicated her Emmy Award win to her Holocaust survivor grandmother.

The actress won a supporting prize for her role in the period comedy, which stars Rachel Brosnahan as a housewife who discovers a flair for stand-up comedy.

After joking about her lack of a bra during her acceptance speech at last year’s Emmys, Borstein struck a serious note and paid tribute to her mother and grandmother.

“They are immigrants. They are Holocaust survivors,” the actress said.

“My grandmother turned to a guard. She was in line to be shot into a pit and she said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’

“And he said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will.’ And she stepped out of line.

“And for that I am here and for that my children are here, so step out of line, ladies.”

Borstein received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience inside the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actress was up against British Fleabag stars Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford as well as Sarah Goldberg, Kate McKinnon, Betty Gilpin, Marin Hinkle and Anna Chlumsky.

