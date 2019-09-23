Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins an Emmy

The Emmys is the biggest night in US television.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked her “Fleabag family” as she won an Emmy for the critically acclaimed comedy.

The British performer – who created and stars in the sitcom – picked up the gong for outstanding writing in a comedy series.

Before taking to the stage, she kissed reported boyfriend and filmmaker Martin McDonagh as well as Fleabag co-star Sian Clifford.

The #Emmy for Writing for a Comedy Series goes to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for @Fleabag! This is her first #Emmys win! pic.twitter.com/VA7coKBnDb — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

Waller-Bridge paid tribute to the “incredible cast” of Fleabag, saying they “brought incredible heart” to the show.

Referencing the titular character of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge said it was “reassuring” that a “dirty, pervy, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys”.

Fleabag made it two shortly after when Harry Bradbeer won directing for a comedy series for the show.

Congrats to Harry Bradbeer who wins the #Emmy for Directing for a Comedy Series for @Fleabag! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/swDgZTFXd2 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

Earlier in the evening, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel picked up the first prize of the night, with Tony Shalhoub winning outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

He won ahead of Barry stars Stephen Root, Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan, as well as The Kominsky Method’s Alan Arkin and Veep’s Tony Hale.

It was Shalhoub’s fourth Emmys win. Maisel soon won again, with Alex Borstein picking up best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Simply marvelous as @AlexBorstein wins the #Emmy for the second year in a row for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for @MaiselTV! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/7ajkz8bi79 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

She won in a category also containing British stars of Fleabag Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford.

Game Of Thrones – which had an all-time high 32 nominations – has the chance to break its own record of 12 wins in a single year.

It has already won 10 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, where the technical aspects of TV production are recognised.

HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic has the most overall wins of any show ever with 57 and is up for the coveted outstanding drama series, a prize it has won three times.

A fourth would put it in hallowed company alongside Hill Street Blues, LA Law, The West Wing and Mad Men.

The individual categories contain a host of Game Of Thrones stars, including British performers Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, Alife Allen and Maisie Williams.

Other British and Irish nominees include Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards take place in Los Angeles.

