Emmys 2019: Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge hit the purple carpet

Killing Eve and Fleabag are among the nominees.

Stars of the small screen have descended on downtown Los Angeles for the biggest night in television.

Game Of Thrones leads the nominations at the 71st Emmy Awards while another outgoing critical favourite, Veep, will also be hoping to win big.

Britain is well represented, with nominees across the drama and comedy categories.

Liverpool-born actress Jodie Comer – up for the coveted outstanding lead actress in a drama series gong – wore a white Tom Ford gown on the purple carpet.

The Killing Eve star teamed the dress with black heels.

Dressed to kill: Nominee Jodie Comer attends the Emmys in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore a gold floor-length gown on the purple carpet.

She could be a big winner on the night with a nomination for lead actress in a comedy series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge could win big at the Emmys for her sitcom Fleabag (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Laura Linney’s turn as Wendy Byrde in drama Ozark has earned her a nod for outstanding lead actress.

She wore a grey sequined one-shoulder dress over black trousers.

Ozark star and Emmy nominee combined a one-shoulder dress with black trousers (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel’s black gown had silver detailing on the front.

She wore her dark hair down.

Nathalie Emmanuel joined her Game Of Thrones co-stars at the Emmys (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Mandy Moore is nominated for lead drama actress for her role in This Is Us.

The singer and actress wore a red and pink outfit on the carpet, including a dress split to the thigh.

Mandy Moore arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pose star Mj Rodriguez donned a flowing pink gown.

The dress was cinched at the waist with two black ribbons.

Mj Rodriguez turned heads at the 71st Emmy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British actress Jameela Jamil could find herself in the winners’ enclosure tonight, with her sitcom The Good Place nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Jamil, who attended the Emmys despite suffering from illness, wore a mint green off-the-shoulder gown and carried a matching clutch purse.

Jameela Jamil defied what she described as ‘severe gastritis’ to attend the Emmys (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress and Emmy nominee Laverne Cox, best known for appearing in Netflix drama Orange Is The New Black, wore a black and lavender gown.

Cox, a transgener woman, carried a clutch purse in the rainbow colours of the pride movement.

Emmy nominee Laverne Cox, the first trans performer to be nominated in an acting category, was among the stars on the purple carpet (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne arrived on the carpet wearing a black, long-sleeved, floor-length dress.

The outfit featured silver diamonds on the neckline.

Sharon Osbourne wore an all-black ensemble at the 71st Emmy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Osbourne’s daughter Kelly followed her mother onto the carpet.

The 34-year-old, debuting her new purple hair, donned a floor-length black gown.

Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

