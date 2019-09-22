Peaky Blinders fans thrilled as popular character returns from the dead

22nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Some fans had predicted that Alfie might be alive.

Tom Hardy

Viewers said “dreams do come true” as Tom Hardy returned to Peaky Blinders for the season five finale.

The actor played Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons from series two to series four, when he was apparently shot and killed.

But last week Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) hinted that Alfie might not be dead after all, and it was confirmed on Sunday when he appeared.

Alfie, now sporting a large scar on his face from being shot, returned to the BBC drama as Tommy sought some help dealing with Oswald Mosley.

Fans were thrilled to see the character return.

“Alfie is Alive!!! Maybe dreams do come true!” one posted on Twitter.

“I CANT BELIEVE ALFIE IS ALIVE YES YES YES YES I MISSED HIM LITERALLY THE HIGHLIGHT OF THIS SEASON,” said another.

One said: “I think we can all agree that the best part of this season is Alfie Solomons returning.”

Another tweeted: “Peaky Blinders. Wow. Best TV series I think i’ll see in my lifetime. Knew Alfie was alive and kicking.”

“Alfie Solomons back from the dead, what a man, what a series,” tweeted another fan.

“Sometimes dreams do come true people,” said another.

The episode was the last in the fifth series of the programme.

