Kelvin Fletcher teased by wife for only shaving one leg for Strictly

Kelvin Fletcher’s wife could not resist a little laugh at his expense as she revealed to fans that he had only shaved one leg for his Strictly Come Dancing debut.

The actor won high scores and much praise from the judges as he performed his first dance with professional partner Oti Mabuse.

But it seems his pre-show grooming was not quite as impressive.

His wife Elizabeth shared a video of Fletcher in shorts on Instagram, with one normal leg and one hairless one.

“Let me see your legs Kelvin,” she asked.

“As the star turned around to face her, she teased: “So you’ve shaved one and not the other?”

“He only shaved one leg!!!” she captioned the clip, adding some crying with laughter emojis.

Fletcher achieved the highest ever first dance score on the show and flew to the top of the leaderboard with Mabuse.

He stepped in to replace injured Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing and, despite having less time to train, earned a score of 32 on the night.

