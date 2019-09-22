Peaky Blinders fans sure they spotted Dec in series finale

22nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The fifth series of the BBC drama aired on Sunday.

Declan Donnelly

Peaky Blinders fans are convinced that Declan Donnelly is playing Winston Churchill in the show.

The Prime Minister made an appearance in Sunday night’s fifth season finale.

And viewers were quick to question whether he was played by Donnelly, who has previously worn prosthetics to go undercover with Ant McPartlin on Saturday Night Takeaway.

“Why does Churchill look like when Ant and Dec go undercover though?” one baffled fan posted on Twitter.

“Convinced this is @antanddec (obv Dec) in disguise #PeakyBlinder,” said another.

Another shared an image of the TV presenter dressed up as an older man, saying: “Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders is image of Dec dressed up.”

“Was that winston churchill or was it just dec undercover again?” asked another fan.

But despite what viewers thought, Churchill was actually played by actor Neil Maskell.

Peaky Blinders, which focuses on the Shelby family’s criminal organisation in the aftermath of the First World War, has been a huge hit with viewers.

It has also picked up several awards, including best drama at last year’s TV Baftas.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A toast to British Food Fortnight: 7 top drops to pair with your favourite dishes

6 things we learned from Rihanna’s diverse and extravagant Savage x Fenty fashion show
6 things we learned from Rihanna’s diverse and extravagant Savage x Fenty fashion show

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Vatican City and Korea? My Dad Wrote A Porno podcast’s unlikely fan locations

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmy nominee Michael Douglas, 74, says he has no intention of retiring

Emmy nominee Michael Douglas, 74, says he has no intention of retiring
Nicole Scherzinger targeted by Instagram hacker

Nicole Scherzinger targeted by Instagram hacker
Video: Temperley’s new collection is your dream holiday wardrobe

Video: Temperley’s new collection is your dream holiday wardrobe
Seasonal scents: 9 fragrances that will get you in the mood for autumn

Seasonal scents: 9 fragrances that will get you in the mood for autumn
Seasonal scents: 9 fragrances that will get you in the mood for autumn

A toast to British Food Fortnight: 7 top drops to pair with your favourite dishes