Strictly Come Dancing pulls in the viewers

22nd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Millions watched the first live show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Strictly Come Dancing was the most watched show on TV as millions tuned in to see Kelvin Fletcher triumph.

The Emmerdale actor achieved the highest-ever first dance score on the show and flew to the top of the leaderboard with partner Oti Mabuse.

He stepped in to replace injured Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing and, despite having less time to train, earned a score of 32 on the night.

Viewers tuned in en masse to see the first live show, with a peak of 8.5 million watching at one time.

The average viewing was 7.7 million, with a huge 43.9% of the total UK TV audience watching celebrities and professionals showing off their steps.

Strictly went head to head with ITV show Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions during primetime.

James Cracknell is currently bottom of the leaderboard, with Fletcher showing great skill in the first week.

© Press Association 2019

