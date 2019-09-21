Motsi Mabuse casts critical eye over sister’s performance on Strictly

21st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The show’s new judge said she ‘loved’ watching sibling Oti dance with actor Kelvin Fletcher.

Strictly judges

Motsi Mabuse has had the first chance to judge her sister on Strictly Come Dancing.

The new judge joined the panel of the BBC show and cast her critical eye over the steps of sibling Oti.

Actor Kelvin Fletcher took the place of Jamie Laing to partner with the South African star.

Despite having just days to prepare, they danced the samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz, and surged straight to the top of the leaderboard with a score of 32.

Judges were stunned by their debut dance, which was branded the best first effort at a samba.

Reviewing the performance, Motsi Mabuse said: “Kelvin. Are we not happy you stepped in. You have good assets.

“I’m talking about that ooziness in your body. That was so rhythmical.

“That was so fun to watch. I enjoyed that, I loved that.”

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said: “This is the best samba I have seen on a debut show.”

Fletcher said: “That is the scariest thing I’ve ever done. I could cry.”

© Press Association 2019

