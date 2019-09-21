Cardi B and Offset celebrate their second wedding anniversary

21st Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Grammy Award-winner Cardi B, 26, has since given birth to the couple’s only child, a daughter named Kulture.

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 1

Cardi B said she is “learning and growing” as she celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Offset.

The rappers tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017, only going public with the news nine months later.

As they marked their second anniversary, Cardi B shared a picture of her and Migos rapper Offset and said: “Happy marriage anniversary hubby. We keep learning and growing. That’s what marriage about.”

The Bronx-born Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had been dating Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, since early 2017.

They decided to keep their marriage a secret with the bride saying she wanted to keep the day “for myself”.

Their relationship has not always been smooth sailing. The couple split up late last year amid reports Offset had been unfaithful.

They later reconciled after he begged for forgiveness in a video posted to Instagram.

Cardi B’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy was released in April 2018 to critical acclaim and earlier this year won the Grammy for best rap album.

© Press Association 2019

