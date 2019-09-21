DJ Dev Griffin not scared of Strictly judges after years on radio

DJ Dev Griffin not scared of Strictly judges after years on radio21st Sep 19 | Entertainment News
He has received pages of criticism via email.
Dev Griffin believes a thick skin developed through years on radio will help him face the Strictly Come Dancing judges.
The DJ for BBC Radio 1 said he has endured far worse in his day job than he could suffer at the hands of the judging panel.
Griffin said a five-page invective from a listener could not be matched by the likes of Craig Revel Horwood.
The DJ said: “I’ve been on national radio since I was 17 years old. There is nothing they can say to me.
“Trust me, people have said meaner things.
“I’ve had five-page emails from listeners that are definitely worse.
“I’ve had to grow an incredibly thick skin doing live national radio. It’s prepared me for some of the judges’ worst, I think.”
Griffin is dancing with professional Dianne Buswell, who has been showing boyfriend and former partner Joe Sugg footage of their training.
She said: “He felt weird at the start but now he’s really enjoying watching Dev and I progress.
“He’s like ‘oh wow, he’s really good’. I think he’s really excited to not have the nerves this year.”
