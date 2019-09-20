Lucy Boynton on downside of dating Rami Malek

The actress stars in Netflix series The Politician.

Lucy Boynton has been stunned by the selfie requests received by her boyfriend Rami Malek.

The actress, who is in a relationship with the Oscar winner, said she does not always agree with fans fighting for photos.

Boynton said that selfie-seekers have shoved her out of the way to get a moment with her boyfriend.

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She has criticised the practice of invading the privacy of celebrities.

Speaking to Porter, she said: “I mean, you’d never grab a complete stranger in the street. And I think there’s a sense of ownership.

“It’s OK to just come up to someone, with your camera already out, and disregard whoever they’re with.

“It happened when we were with my mother, and we were just shoved out the way. It’s quite shocking.”

Boynton has witnessed first-hand the impact of superstardom, and has had to face the perils of acting.

We promise to promise you EVERYTHING. The Politician. Running Sept 27. pic.twitter.com/cuyi7azyVU — The Politician (@the_Politician) August 19, 2019

She is starring in the Netflix musical comedy series The Politician, and had to shoot a sex scene for the show.

Boynton said: “I hated it so much. But I had Helen Hunt directing me.

“I said, ‘I’m a bit shy,’ and she just looked at me.

“And it was like, sorry, I do get to keep my T-shirt and tracksuit on. But I was quite embarrassed.”

The full interview with Boynton is now available to read in Porter.

