Sam Fender tops charts with debut album Hypersonic Missiles

The North Shields singer-songwriter said the triumph is ‘beyond dream territory’.

Sam Fender’s debut album Hypersonic Missiles has entered the chart at number one.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter’s first record had 41,000 chart sales over the past seven days, 8,200 of which were on vinyl, making it the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2019, according to the Official Charts Company.

Fender, who won the Critics’ Choice prize at the Brit Awards earlier this year, told OfficialCharts.com: “This is beyond dream territory.

Sam Fender’s Hypersonic Missiles (Polydor Records)

“I thought my dreams were complete when I played Jools Holland, never mind this madness. Thanks to all the fans. This is just the start.”

The music star, who is from North Shields, joked he would “jump in the Tyne” to celebrate his success ahead of playing an intimate gig for local fans at a secret Tyneside location later on Friday.

Hypersonic Missiles is the fifth debut album to hit number one this year, following Tom Walker’s What A Time To Be Alive, Mercury Prize winner Dave’s Psychodrama, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Prior to his Brit success earlier this year, Fender was named in the BBC Sound of 2018 list alongside the likes of Capaldi, Eilish and Walker.

Number two this week is Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone, ahead of Ed Sheeran at number three with No.6 Collaborations Project.

Capaldi’s album is at number four and Taylor Swift’s Lover is at number five.

Emeli Sande is this week’s second highest new entry – her third album Real Life has entered the chart at number six.

Over on the singles chart, Sheeran has maintained his number one stronghold with Take Me Back To London featuring Stormzy.

The British singer-songwriter has denied Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus the top spot with their new collaboration Don’t Call Me Angels.

Earlier in the week, the trio’s new track from the forthcoming Charlie’s Angels film was expected to hit number one.

The song is at number two, and is Del Rey’s highest-charting single to date.

