Channel 4 to join in with ‘world’s largest’ climate strike

Channel 4’s usual evening weather report will be subjected to a “special takeover” as the network joins in with what is being billed as the world’s largest climate strike.

The channel’s social media accounts will also join the walk out, bosses said, and will be going on strike between 9.30am and 5.30pm on Friday.

Additionally, continuity announcers will share facts drawn from World Meteorological Organisation research throughout the day on Channel 4.

No details were given on the nature of the weather forecast’s “special takeover”.

The events are to coincide with the Global Climate Strike which organisers say will see thousands taking to the streets around the UK demanding urgent action on climate change.

Worldwide, campaigners say there are more than 3,400 events planned in 120 countries, with numbers taking part expected to surpass the estimated 1.6 million people who took to the streets for a global climate strike in March.

Channel 4 said it has pledged to reduce its own impact on the environment, including commitments to use 100% renewable energy supplies from March 2020 and maintain its promise to zero waste going to landfill.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon said: “Global Climate Strike is a massive event initiated by young people around the world and it’s right that Channel 4 marks this momentous event as the UK plays its part.

“This is about us acknowledging what is of uppermost concern to young people, our core audience.”

