Curtis Pritchard shocked by criticism from body shaming trolls

The reality star is the newest celebrity ambassador for WW.

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has said he was shocked by the level of criticism he received from body shaming trolls when he left the TV villa.

The professional dancer, who has been signed up as an ambassador for WW, formerly Weight Watchers, said his weight could fluctuate when he was not performing.

He joins fellow celebrity ambassadors Robbie Williams and Alison Hammond.

He said: “I had an amazing time in the villa, it felt like an eight-week holiday.

“My body changed shape because I wasn’t eating well or exercising.

“I certainly didn’t expect to see the level of criticism I received when I left.

“I have never been overweight, but have seen my weight yo-yo throughout my childhood, and it can spiral out of control when I am off the road and not performing.

Curtis Pritchard, left, with brother AJ (Ian West/PA)

“I have tried many ‘crash’ diets but none of them have worked for me. They don’t allow me to eat properly so I find myself binge-eating and the weight piles back on. This makes me feel really low and I lack motivation.

“I am really excited to join WW as an ambassador and pleased to be following a programme that’s right for me.

“For me this isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about being a healthier version of me. I want to build healthy habits that allow me to adopt the right mindset, and sustain a healthier and active lifestyle that fits around my schedule.”

© Press Association 2019