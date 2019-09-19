Curtis Pritchard shocked by criticism from body shaming trolls

19th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The reality star is the newest celebrity ambassador for WW.

The Greatest Dancer

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has said he was shocked by the level of criticism he received from body shaming trolls when he left the TV villa.

The professional dancer, who has been signed up as an ambassador for WW, formerly Weight Watchers, said his weight could fluctuate when he was not performing.

He joins fellow celebrity ambassadors Robbie Williams and Alison Hammond.

He said: “I had an amazing time in the villa, it felt like an eight-week holiday.

“My body changed shape because I wasn’t eating well or exercising.

“I certainly didn’t expect to see the level of criticism I received when I left.

“I have never been overweight, but have seen my weight yo-yo throughout my childhood, and it can spiral out of control when I am off the road and not performing.

RuPaul Drag Race Premiere – London
Curtis Pritchard, left, with brother AJ (Ian West/PA)

“I have tried many ‘crash’ diets but none of them have worked for me. They don’t allow me to eat properly so I find myself binge-eating and the weight piles back on. This makes me feel really low and I lack motivation.

“I am really excited to join WW as an ambassador and pleased to be following a programme that’s right for me.

“For me this isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about being a healthier version of me. I want to build healthy habits that allow me to adopt the right mindset, and sustain a healthier and active lifestyle that fits around my schedule.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

9 ways to experience Stockholm on a budget

What age should children be allowed to wear make-up? We asked an expert
What age should children be allowed to wear make-up? We asked an expert

London Fashion Week: These are the key talking points from a star-studded Burberry show
London Fashion Week: These are the key talking points from a star-studded Burberry show

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tayto Park has announced a brand new ride

Tayto Park has announced a brand new ride
Britney Spears’s father to face no action over child abuse claims

Britney Spears’s father to face no action over child abuse claims
Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week
Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media

Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media
Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media

9 ways to experience Stockholm on a budget