Claire Skinner: My real-life romance with Hugh Dennis is a lovely surprise

The pair played frazzled parents Peter and Sue Brockman in the hit BBC sitcom.

Claire Skinner has described her real-life romance with Outnumbered co-star Hugh Dennis as “a lovely little life surprise”.

The pair played frazzled parents Pete and Sue Brockman in the hit BBC One sitcom.

Asked about the relationship, Skinner told ITV show Lorraine: “We are (together).

Who could forget @DrHilaryJones' last abseil with 'Pete' (or Hugh Dennis, as we know him) down the Royal London Hospital? Treat yourself to a laugh this morning by reliving it here👉 https://t.co/MxHSRlOjiO pic.twitter.com/Iy7HTo4PXj — Lorraine (@lorraine) September 19, 2019

“It’s a lovely little life surprise. It’s a lovely thing.”

Dennis previously confirmed the relationship to the Mail on Sunday, saying: “I am very, very happy, we are so very happy.”

The pair, who did not start dating until after Outnumbered had finished filming, have both had previous marriages.

Outnumbered began in 2007 and aired until 2014.

Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez starred as the children in the TV favourite.

It returned on Boxing Day in 2016 after a three-year hiatus, with the Brockman children having grown up.

© Press Association 2019