Succession star Kieran Culkin’s wife welcomes couple’s first child

The wife of Succession star Kieran Culkin has welcomed the couple’s first child.

Jazz Charton gave birth to a daughter named Kinsey Sioux, nicknamed Zissou, on Friday September 13 and announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

Charton said she and Culkin – who plays Roman Roy in HBO’s acclaimed family drama Succession – arrived at the hospital too late for pain medication, joking: “If I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!”

Charton, who married Culkin in 2013, shared a picture of her cradling the baby and explained the toll giving birth had taken on her body.

She wrote: “This is me four days postpartum – I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that’s keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels In my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it’s all so worth it.

“I’ve never been more in love and we’ve never felt more complete.”

Culkin, 36 and the younger brother of Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin, said he was calm before the baby’s arrival.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: “I’m not having any of the freak-outs or nervousness that everyone tells me I should be having. All I am is excited.”

Culkin is part of an ensemble cast in Succession, which stars Brian Cox as an ailing media mogul struggling to control his fractured family.

