Schwarzenegger invokes Crocodile Dundee with knife jibe at Stallone

18th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actors were both big action stars in the 80s.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger joked about having a bigger knife than Sylvester Stallone as he wished him luck ahead of the opening of his new Rambo film.

The former California governor posted a message on Twitter to his 80s action hero rival, wishing him luck for Rambo: Last Blood but teasing that Stallone’s weapon is no match for his own.

The clip shows Schwarzenegger with a knife autographed by the Rocky and Rambo star.

He says: “Sly, I just saw your knife that you have signed for charity in Cardiff.

“It’s unbelievable, look at this knife.”

But he then pulls out a much larger knife with his own name on it, saying it was from his 1987 film Predator.

“This is not a knife, this is a knife,” he laughs.

“This is what we used on Predator, it’s just a little larger than yours.

“But don’t worry about it.”

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone stars in Ramgo: Last Blood (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He adds: “In all seriousness, all the best of luck with Rambo this weekend ok?

“You are gonna be a hit, it’s gonna be a smash – you are the best.”

The caption for the post says: “Good luck with Rambo this weekend, @TheSlyStallone.

“I loved it, and when it’s a hit I’m going to buy you a new knife to celebrate.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Britney Spears’s father to face no action over child abuse claims
Britney Spears’s father to face no action over child abuse claims

Sneak Peek into the Xposé Style Sessions Mayo Goodie Bag

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media

Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media
Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
5 of the best apps to install on your child’s phone

5 of the best apps to install on your child’s phone
5 of the best apps to install on your child’s phone

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying