Schwarzenegger invokes Crocodile Dundee with knife jibe at Stallone
The actors were both big action stars in the 80s.
Arnold Schwarzenegger joked about having a bigger knife than Sylvester Stallone as he wished him luck ahead of the opening of his new Rambo film.
The former California governor posted a message on Twitter to his 80s action hero rival, wishing him luck for Rambo: Last Blood but teasing that Stallone’s weapon is no match for his own.
The clip shows Schwarzenegger with a knife autographed by the Rocky and Rambo star.
He says: “Sly, I just saw your knife that you have signed for charity in Cardiff.
“It’s unbelievable, look at this knife.”
But he then pulls out a much larger knife with his own name on it, saying it was from his 1987 film Predator.
“This is not a knife, this is a knife,” he laughs.
“This is what we used on Predator, it’s just a little larger than yours.
“But don’t worry about it.”
He adds: “In all seriousness, all the best of luck with Rambo this weekend ok?
“You are gonna be a hit, it’s gonna be a smash – you are the best.”
The caption for the post says: “Good luck with Rambo this weekend, @TheSlyStallone.
“I loved it, and when it’s a hit I’m going to buy you a new knife to celebrate.”
