Bafta Breakthrough Brits announces 2019 jury members

This year’s newcomers will be celebrated at a special event in November.

Actors Joe Cole and Bertie Carvel are among the jury members for this year’s Bafta Breakthrough Brits, it has been announced.

Director and screenwriter Penny Woolcock, BBC Studios’ Aysha Rafaele, producer Marc Samuelson and TV executive are also among the panel.

Bafta Breakthrough is Bafta’s flagship new talent scheme which showcases and supports the next generation of creative talent in film, games and television in the UK.

Since its launch in 2013, it has championed over 100 newcomers. Honourees receive one-to-one mentoring and career guidance, as well as access to Bafta events and networking opportunities.

Bertie Carvel (David Parry/PA)

Cole said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to sit on this year’s Bafta Breakthrough Brits jury.

“I have loved watching the work of this year’s shortlisted newcomers.

“It’s an exciting time in global film, games and television, with so much opportunity, but it can also be daunting for those trying to break into the industry. Breakthrough Brits is an incredible programme, offering invaluable support, guidance and mentoring from Bafta.”

Jury chair Sara Putt said the initiative “showcases the enormous wealth of talent beginning to make a mark in the creative industries”.

“I have been involved in Bafta Breakthrough Brits for a number of years and it has been incredibly exciting to chair this year’s jury process,” she said.

This year’s cohort will be celebrated at a special event on November 7 at the Banqueting Hall on Whitehall.

Sara Putt (David Parry/PA)

The jury also includes commissioning executive Lauren Dark, Sony Playstation’s Tara Saunders, Teresa Moneo of Netflix, The Chinese Room’s creative director Dan Pinchbeck, Elin Festoy, producer at The Norwegian Film School, and Moo Yu, the co-founder of Foam Sword Games.

Netflix is the main supporting partner for Bafta Breakthrough Brits.

