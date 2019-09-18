Alec Baldwin and wife expecting baby five months after miscarriage

The couple already have four children together, and Alec has a daughter from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria is expecting a baby five months after suffering a miscarriage.

Yoga teacher Hilaria revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s fifth child in a post on social media.

Sharing a video of the baby’s heartbeat on a monitor, she wrote: “It is still very early… but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me.

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy – especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring.

“We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.

“These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea…and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok.”

Hilaria asked “that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them”.

“I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders,” she said.

The Baldwins have four children together – sons Romeo, 16 months, Leonardo, three, and Rafael Thomas, four, and daughter Carmen, six.

Alec also has a 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

The couple revealed in April that Hilaria had suffered a miscarriage.

Alongside a picture of her and Alec with their children, she said: “There was no heartbeat today at my scan… so it’s over… but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here.

“I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.”

